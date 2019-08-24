We begin with some tragic news, the body of a retired nurse who was reported missing by relatives days ago has been found in a barrel in Tacarigua. The discovery was made late this afternoon. Here's more.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We begin with some tragic news, the body of a retired nurse who was reported missing by relatives days ago has been found in a barrel in Tacarigua.
The most anticipated event of CARIFESTA XIV is on tonight at the Queen's Park Savannah!
A University Professor who fled Venezuela for a better life, has died in a car crash in South Trinidad and another man remains warded at hospital in critical condition.
Nine Municipal Corporations have participated in continued discussions on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill...
The Catholic Archdiocese has accepted an undertaking from the Prime Minister to embark on a project to ensure that each Venezuelan child in T&T has access to education.