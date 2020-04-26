The Northwest Regional Health Authority is tonight dispelling rumours that the recent death of a nurse at Caura hospital was in any way related to COVID-19. CEO of the NCRHA Davlin Thomas tells TV6, the Authority was saddened to learn of her passing but President of the Nurses Association Idi Stuart says, the Authority's offering of a wreath and a fruit basket, is simply not enough. Rynessa Cutting has this report.

QPCC Food Drive

The Queen's Park Cricket Club has started a 'Food Drive' to help the needy due to the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19. Honorary secretary at Queen's Park, Colin Murray, is urging the public to help the less fortunate at this time.

Police Receiving Dozens Of Calls To Evict Tenants

The police have been receiving more and more calls every day to evict tenants. This from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who says dozens of requests have been coming in from both residential and commercial landlords every day.