Former Finance Minister and now candidate for political leader in the PNM internal election, Karen Nunez- Tesheira talks changing the way the party runs. She says she doesn't want sympathy but rather support to effect the shift in leadership she believes the party and country needs.

CIBC RIDE FOR THE CURE

The race is on to create awareness of the fight against Prostate Cancer. It's coming in the form of a Ride for the Cure... the event which is set for Sunday is being put on by CIBC in collaboration with Nicholas Paul's club Central Spokes.

During the Energy Chamber's Post AGM Event at the Hyatt Regency hotel Wednesday evening, the Finance Minister Colm Imbert offered an insight into how going to the supermarket has been for him since he announced the increase in the prices of gasoline and diesel in the 2023 Budget.

The Caribbean is said to have a high number of lower extremity amputations. One medical doctor tells us of ways to prevent loss of limbs and protect your health.

A double homicide that has left a seven-month old baby girl named Harmony, an orphan.

The infant was found physically unharmed after gunmen killed her parents last night when they burst into their home in St James.

We celebrate the ten year anniversary of the Fog Angel's J'ouvert and Mas Band, located in Tobago West. Their 2022 Tobago Carnival presentation is entitled "Freedom".