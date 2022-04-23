After five long years, the National Parent Teacher Association finally held elections and put a new Executive in place. However the elections were not without drama, after opposing factions squared off, forcing police to get involved. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MARIOTT HOTEL UPDATE

MARIOTT HOTEL UPDATE

A team, led by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, has visited Rocky Point, where major develo…

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

Even as calls have been made by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, for Chief Secretary Farley Au…