As this country is now under a Tropical Storm Warning, one member of the Government says this is not the time for zessing or storm parties.
And the Local Government Minister says while all is being done by the Government in preparation for its response to the passage of the potential storm, he warned the population that the eventualities of flooding will be real .
The statement was made in the Senate on Tuesday where it was business as usual while all non-essential public servants were allowed to go home early.
Juhel Browne reports.