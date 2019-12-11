Trying to get those paper one hundred dollar notes of your hands may be more difficult than you anticipated, they just keep landing back into your pockets, some establishment are telling customers "no old notes accepted", some banking institutions are still awaiting the news issues and some bank workers are resisting extended hours. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari has the highlights of demonetization Day 3.
Noting the Change
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
UNC MP Rudy Indarsingh wanted to know how doubles vendors and others who are not registered as business owners would be affected by demonetisation.
With a simple majority required for the passage of the two bills being debated, the decriminalization of cannabis moved one step closer to becoming a reality.
The acting Secretary General of the Maha Sabha is threating to take the Government to court over the move to cancel the old $100 note and replace it with a new one.
Every Christmas season thousands of persons flock to their stores, attracted by their unique range of household items.
