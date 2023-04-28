NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE Nicole M Romany Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A claim by two Hindu Pundits that urban youth are targeting East Indians, comes in for heavy criticism from one Sociologist.More from Nicole M Romany. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU WRESTLING IN T&T THEN AND NOW Well this is a story for you wrestling fans out there or those of you on the fence about wha… ODPM: SIGN UP FOR EMERGENCY ALERTS! People are being urged to sign on to the Public Alert Notification System. REGIONAL CORPS SLAMMED OVER DOG CONTROL ACT The Dog Control Act was fully proclaimed eight years ago. TTPS LAUNCHING 10 COMMUNITY JUSTICE CLINICS On Saturday April 29th, the Police Service would move to launch 10 Community Justice Clinics… TTPS HAS 42 APPLICATIONS FOR PEPPER SPRAY Just over 40 applications to carry pepper spray have been received by the Police Service. Th… NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE A claim by two Hindu Pundits that urban youth are targeting East Indians, comes in for heavy… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesCIVILIAN RESCUES MOTORIST, FIRE SERVICE WATCHRELIGIOUS LEADERS IN ARANGUEZ SPEAKTOBAGO RECORDS 4TH MURDERMorning Edition: 28th April 2023TTPS DENIES CRIMINAL TARGETING OF EAST INDIANSBeyond the Tape: Thursday 27th April 2023DENTAL CLINIC OR CRICKET MUSEUMU.S. GAVE US$832 M FOR CARICOM WAR ON GUNSWATER RESOURCES SERIES: DESALCOTT PART 2SOS SYSTEM FOR CRIME IN TUNAPUNA