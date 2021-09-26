The Health Minister says that it is not "the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated" in this country, as a the Safe Zones initiative is set to begin on October 11th. TV6 News spoke with him at vaccination drive in his constituency today which was attended by two Government Parliamentarians and a UNC local government councilor. The Minister told us that 332 people got their Covid vaccines at the event today. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

President Says Parliament Notified Of PSC Nominee

President Says Parliament Notified Of PSC Nominee

President Paula-Mae Weekes is tonight pointing out to the Opposition UNC that there is a notification before the parliament with respect to Mr. Vincel Edwards as a nominee for Member of the Police Service Commission. 

Surviving Covid

Surviving Covid

The severe blow the tourism sector took, the agricultural sector, and surviving the covid19 pandemic, were just some of the areas THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis focused on, on delivering his Republic day message, to the people of Tobago. 