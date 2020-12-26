Boxing Day in Port-of Spain was not the busiest as we know it to be. Here's more from Sharla Kistow and cameraman Brandon Benoit
NOT THE BEST TURNOUT ON BOXING DAY
Sharla Kistow
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Christmas day ended in bloodshed, tears and death of a 27 year old man in La Lune, Moruga.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox says her ministry distributed over eight thousand food cards...
Boxing Day in Port-of Spain was not the busiest as we know it to be. Here's more from Sharla Kistow and cameraman Brandon Benoit
No law was broken by NIDCO, in attempting to acquire lands at Silk Cotton Trace in Tobago, to make way for the ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project.
Hold on to your children! It's the advice coming from one reformed ex-prisoner, who is tonight urging all parents to take a more active role in their children's lives, regardless of age.
National Security Minister Stuart Young is warning anyone involved in assisting the transportation or movement of illegal immigrants that their actions are also illegal...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Hold On To Your Children
- 50% Of Vaccines To Be Reserved
- Young: Lawyers Aiding, Abetting, Smuggling
- Children Gifted 14 Tablets
- Christmas Shopping In Tunapuna
- 5 Families; 14 Children Need Help
- New strain of Covid causing concern
- Derek Ramsamooj's wife Camille Pagee, speaks with him for the first time in over two months
- Rowley Leads From The Front With Vaccine
- Ambassador: Guaido Wrong To Attack T&T