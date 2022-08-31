The Prime Minister tells members of the Police Service to defend themselves and not to "waiver in the discharge of their lawful duty" when faced with violent criminals. This, as he toasted this nation's 60th Independence anniversary today with law enforcement rubbishing a school of thought on how they should react when they come under fire. TV6 News was at that event. Juhel Browne reports.
Not Feasible To Shoot Criminals In the Leg Says PM
Juhel Browne
