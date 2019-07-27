Going to the beach this weekend may be a risk. Apart from the weather, there aren't enough lifeguards. At Maracas Bay, lifeguards complain of a staff shortage. In sufficient to keep beach-goers safe. That was just one of several complaints they have. Anselm Gibbs was at the beach today.

