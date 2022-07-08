Remembering Tricia Badaloo’, a one-hour TV6 special on Thursday 7th July where we called for an end to gender-based violence and seek answers on why the system keeps failing our women. We took up the issue following the violent death of one of our colleagues ,Tricia Badaloo on June 27th. Tricia was chopped to death in her Sangre Grande home while trying to defend her daughter who was attacked by a man she knew . The suspect had been serving time in prison for physically harming Tricia’s daughter, Taylor . He was released early, unknown to the family. He is yet to be apprehended by police.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PDP Deception

PDP Deception

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is accusing the PDP-led administration of deceiving the pe…