Executive Member of the A Partnership for National Unity…APNU… Aubrey Norton is accusing Chairman of CARICOM Mia Mottley of supporting electoral fraud in Guyana. Norton who was speaking on the Morning Edition said the report submitted by the CARICOM team to the Guyana Elections Commission is riddled with contradictions. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

