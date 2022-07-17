NORTH COAST ROAD WORKS ON SCHEDULE

Early on Monday morning, the North Coast Road should reopen and be able to accomodate two lanes of traffic.
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan provided an update on the progress of road works which began on Saturday afternoon.
An Arima businessman has become another victim of gun violence.
The expectant father was gunned down in broad daylight at his business place in Arima.
Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West and Attorney at Law Dinesh Rambally is eager to see the transcripts from the Special General Meeting of the Law Association.
It was at this meeting on Friday where two motions against Attorney General Reginald Armour failed.
The United National Congress is supporting the idea of remedial classes, but it has some problems with the Ministry of Education's 'Vacation Revision Programme' which is set to begin on Monday July 18th.
The political party is hoping the government takes what it refers to as "corrective action."
