The south-based corporations, San Fernando is the one to watch. It’s been known to go either way, and while it was fully PNM in 2016, in 2019 the UNC was able to gain some ground by taking three seats. This time around, the Opposition is hoping to make even more inroads. They tell our Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that although one of their successful 2019 candidates recently switched allegiance to the PNM, they are confident that their replacement candidate will retain the seat for the UNC.
NOMINATION DAY SAN FERNANDO
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
