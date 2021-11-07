NOBODY wants the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in Tobago, as the party is about lies, deceit, and hypocrisy. This from Pnm Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, as she spoke during the opening of her electoral office, in Signal Hill/Patience Hill, on Saturday. Meantime political leader of the PDP Watson Duke, is promising before Christmas, more monies in the bank accounts of all THA employees.
Nobody Wants The PDP
Elizabeth Williams
Prime Minister Rowley also revealed that there would be no further extension of the State of Emergency.
No surprise, says the Movement for Social Justice given the support that would be needed to further extend it.
Fresh from the COP26 climate conference in the UK, Prime Minister Rowley remains firm that Trinidad and Tobago stays in the oil and gas business.
Convinced the gas is clean energy, he posits that it cannot be compared to other serious hydrocarbon pollutants.
During his news conference at Piarco International Airport, the Prime Minister confirmed that Parliament will meet on Wednesday... to deliberate on the list of five nominees.. submitted by President Paula Mae Weekes for appointment the Police Service Commission.
PNM candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point, Clarence Jacob, has admitted at the opening of his…
From Monday, the Ministry of Health begins the rollout for the 3rd primary dose of a COVID-1…
