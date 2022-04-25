Could you imagine hopping on a plane to visit Tobago, checking into a hotel or guest house and there is no water? This is the situation facing a number of businesses along Store Bay Local Road Bon Accord Tobago, and they are calling on WASA to do better. Elizabeth Williams visited the area and has this report.

