Could you imagine hopping on a plane to visit Tobago, checking into a hotel or guest house and there is no water? This is the situation facing a number of businesses along Store Bay Local Road Bon Accord Tobago, and they are calling on WASA to do better. Elizabeth Williams visited the area and has this report.
NO WATER
Elizabeth Williams
