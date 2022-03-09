Fiery protest action by residents of Riseland Bethel on Wednesday. Residents told TV6 they have had no water in their taps for over two weeks. This comes on the heels of similar protest action in Castara Tobago on Monday. TV6'S Elizabeth Williams has this report.

