Fiery protest action by residents of Riseland Bethel on Wednesday. Residents told TV6 they have had no water in their taps for over two weeks. This comes on the heels of similar protest action in Castara Tobago on Monday. TV6'S Elizabeth Williams has this report.
NO WATER
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister says this country is to acquire a new fleet of electric buses as part of …
A diverse group of performers will represent the red, white and black at the South by Southw…
President Paula Mae Weekes was among 34 female Caribbean jurists honoured for their outstand…
Loved ones in mourning have been told not to use hate to determine the value of the life of …
The country now awaits the names of the three members of a Commission of Enquiry which will …
Fiery protest action by residents of Riseland Bethel on Wednesday. Residents told TV6 they h…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- T&T TO UNDERTAKE A SEROPREVALENCE STUDY
- ROUTE 2 MAXI ASSOC CALLS FOR COOPERATION
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 09th March 2022
- NAPSPA ON FULL CLASSES AND WOMEN'S DAY
- TTPS ON PARIA INVESTIGATION
- INFANT SAVED FROM DEATH
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 08th March 2022
- YUSUF HENRY LAID TO REST
- NATUC: DON'T VACCINATE YOUR CHIILDREN
- NATIONAL AWARDS 2020