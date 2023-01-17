Residents of the HDC's Las Alturas develpment says it's been a decade since they've enjoyed a reliable water supply, and with underlying structural issues also at play, tenants are now asking, why are they paying rent? Rynessa Cutting has more.

TTPS ON ROAD TIPS

The Carnival season is upon us and the TTPS is using motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads.