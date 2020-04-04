Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says from next week, visits to elderly homes will not be allowed... And with the elderly being the most vulnerable demographic in the battle against COVID - 19, the Minister is further suggesting that where possible, take them home with you. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Former Quarantine Patient Speaks

Former Quarantine Patient Speaks

One of the 13 patients who completed their quarantine in Tobago at Canoe Bay, is tonight heaping praises on authorities there, following her stay.