Minister of National Security Fitzerald Hinds says there is no consideration at this time for a vaccine passport as a requirement for entry into T&T, as this country prepares for a possible re-opening of our borders in 4 to 6 weeks-time. Hinds was speaking on TV6's Morning Edition programme.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WHO: Vaccination Is Key But Not Absolute

WHO: Vaccination Is Key But Not Absolute

As vaccination continues globally, the World Health Organisation reports decreased infections and deaths due to COVID, but the organisation warns, while vaccination is key it's not absolute.

Oil May Be Up Against A Clock With Less Time On It

Oil May Be Up Against A Clock With Less Time On It

In a major announcement, the Prime Minister says his administration is looking at greener way of producing electricity in Trinidad and Tobago as he also says "oil may be up against a clock with less time on it."

ERHA Outlines Vaccination Plan

ERHA Outlines Vaccination Plan

The Eastern Regional Health Authority has outlined its plans for vaccination and how the process is going to function moving forward. 

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A Beetham man has been charged with the murder of a Diego Martin woman, who died after bandits robbed her of her handbag, outside her home.