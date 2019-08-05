In 1980, a team of foreign experts visited T&T to come up with a solution for our country's waste management issues; their solution was a master plan.
39 years later, with successive governments ignoring it, that plan is no closer to implementation, leaving a highly-problematic system.
Despite this, and the fact that all three of the main landfills are at capacity, little is said, or known, about the environmental and public health consequences.
In the feature series: No Time to Waste, Reporter Joshua Seemungal examines these consequences.