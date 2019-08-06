In the first part of the feature series: "No Time to Waste"....we began examining the consequences of the waste management practices at the country's dumps.

Tonight, in the second part, we venture to a place that few people have been with a camera; inside the Beetham Dump.

According to a United Nations Pollution Report, at least 598 deaths in T&T, in 2016, were ambient air pollution attributable.

With the country's dumps a source of toxic gases, what are the consequences to the environment and the public?

