In the first part of the feature series: "No Time to Waste"....we began examining the consequences of the waste management practices at the country's dumps.
Tonight, in the second part, we venture to a place that few people have been with a camera; inside the Beetham Dump.
According to a United Nations Pollution Report, at least 598 deaths in T&T, in 2016, were ambient air pollution attributable.
With the country's dumps a source of toxic gases, what are the consequences to the environment and the public?