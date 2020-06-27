No Tax Breaks For Businesses

Money does not grow on trees. This is the position of the Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, as more and more sectors seek relief in light of COVID-19. His statement was in response to the business community's requests for tax breaks, even as government has already paid out hundreds of millions in COVID relief across the board... and borrowed millions more. Rynessa Cutting has more.

Health Minister Issues Warning To Bars

It's not even a full week since bars were allowed to reopen, and government is already having second thoughts. This after video surfaced of a few liming spots, with patrons openly flouting the Public Health Regulations.

