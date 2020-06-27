Money does not grow on trees. This is the position of the Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, as more and more sectors seek relief in light of COVID-19. His statement was in response to the business community's requests for tax breaks, even as government has already paid out hundreds of millions in COVID relief across the board... and borrowed millions more. Rynessa Cutting has more.
No Tax Breaks For Businesses
Rynessa Cutting
