There will be no shutdown of Atlantic LNG's Train One.

This, as shareholders agree to a turnaround plan for all four plants.

Here's the story.

Crime Wrap

Police have seized various quantities of marijuana, cocaine and cash.

CONCACAF QUALIFIERS CONFIRMED

Guyana will be T&T's first opponent as Concacaf on Friday confirmed the schedule for the eagerly anticipated regional qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.