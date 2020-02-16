It's a no-go for the Maracas sea stage festival scheduled for Carnival Friday. The event promoter began construction on the seabed last week saying they got all the necessary approvals. The Minister of Agriculture has instructed that all approvals and support be rescinded and construction halted. He spoke with reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh today.
No Sea Stage
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
