The working hours of CEPEP employees will not be reduced according to Finance Minister Colm Imbert., He slammed a Senior Lecturer at the University of the West Indies for remarks made in the media, regarding the wage increase for CEPEP workers. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
No Reduction In CEPEP Working Hours
Alicia Boucher
