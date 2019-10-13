The working hours of CEPEP employees will not be reduced according to Finance Minister Colm Imbert., He slammed a Senior Lecturer at the University of the West Indies for remarks made in the media, regarding the wage increase for CEPEP workers. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

