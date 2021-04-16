The Public Utiltiies Minister says he has mandated TTPost to immediately come up with protocols to protect data in its new system for people's names and addresses. He said this, recalling a past scandal involving allegations of data mining, in this country. But, one Permanent Secretary says names and addresses on the EBC's website are already being used for marketing purposes. Juhel Browne reports.
