There are no grounds to sanction a prima facie case of privilege against National Security Minister Stuart Young over his answers to a question on May 13th about a breach of the RIO Treaty. This was the ruling of the Senate President, after Opposition Senator Wade Mark brought a motion, implying that Young willfully misled the Parliament. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THA COMPANIES TO CLOSE

THA COMPANIES TO CLOSE

Three THA companies are to close and one company formed, this from THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis who indicated the Cassava Company...

NO PRIMA FACIE CASE AGAINST YOUNG

NO PRIMA FACIE CASE AGAINST YOUNG

There are no grounds to sanction a prima facie case of privilege against National Security Minister Stuart Young over his answers to a question on May 13th about a breach of the RIO Treaty.