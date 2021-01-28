Following the formalities, it was now time to elect a presiding officer. The PNM put forward chairman of the TRHA board Ingrid Melville, while the PDP put forward Julien Skeete. There was no consensus, after a second vote. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: Go Straight Home After School

PM: Go Straight Home After School

As some of the nation's children head back to school, the Prime Minister has laid down some rules and warns the State will roll back if it has to.

Assemblymen Sworn In

Assemblymen Sworn In

All twelve Assemblymen in the Tobago House of Assembly, took their oaths of office on Thursday. 

PM: THA Can Work It Out

PM: THA Can Work It Out

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is limited, for now to allowing the THA impasse to evolve on its own.