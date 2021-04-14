to report an attempted robbery at his business place to the Crown Point Police. He claims officers there told him to return home and they would call him. The matter is now being investigated by senior police officials. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
No Police Report
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
La Soufriere continues to produce activity, with the latest eruption occurring just before midnight on Tuesday
A Tobago businessman has reported the police to the police. Robert McCarthy tells us he is living in fear after having tried and failed on six occasions...
The South-West Regional Health Authority is categorising as misleading and inaccurate, reports which suggest that there is any correlation between the administration of the Astrazeneca COVID vaccine
With 100 days to go to the Tokyo Games, TTOC president Brian Lewis says Trinbagonians should put their fears aside...
Connectivity issues, arrears owed to teachers, and non-functional labs, are just some of the matters TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts says