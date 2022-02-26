NO PFIZER FROM TUESDAY

Monday will be the last day to get vaccinated with Pfizer, at least for what is expected to be a short period of time. This as the Ministry of Health says it will have to temporarily suspend the Pfizer vaccination programme, as our existing stock is approaching its expiry date.

