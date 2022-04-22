The Prime Minister told the Parliament today that he wanted "to assure the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and all observers, that the State does not possess, nor has it ever possessed or use Pegasus spyware." He also said that the Strategic Services Agency "only does legal interception of communication. " This was his response to claims by the Opposition Leader the State was engaged in widespread spying of citizens something the Prime Minister said "is completely untrue." Juhel Browne reports.
NO PEGASUS SPYWARE IN T&T SAYS PM
- Juhel Browne
-
- Updated
- Comments
Juhel Browne
