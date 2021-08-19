Personal Safety and Security Training Ltd. officers contracted to work at NAPA, have been receiving irregular salary payments for the last three years... but they tell TV6, their grievance is not with their firm, but rather with the government, which they have been told simply does not have the funds to disburse. A few security officers came to TV6 to tell their story.

Who Is Responsible For Flooding?

Caroni Under Flood Waters

No pay for NAPA security?

Your Best Self

