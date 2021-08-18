Personal Safety and Security Training Ltd. officers contracted to work at NAPA, have not been receiving their salaries as owed for their services for the last three years... but they tell TV6, their grievance is not with their firm, but rather with the government, which they have been told simply does not have the funds to disburse. A few security officers same to TV6 to share their plight, and were literally reduced to tears.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Police have seized drugs and over 40 thousand U-S dollars in cash in Central Trinidad... and…