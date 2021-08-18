Personal Safety and Security Training Ltd. officers contracted to work at NAPA, have not been receiving their salaries as owed for their services for the last three years... but they tell TV6, their grievance is not with their firm, but rather with the government, which they have been told simply does not have the funds to disburse. A few security officers same to TV6 to share their plight, and were literally reduced to tears.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Personal Safety and Security Training Ltd. officers contracted to work at NAPA, have not bee…
The National Academy for the Performing Arts was just one of 14 sites across the country whe…
Residents of Never Dirty in Morvant have also been impacted by the bad weather over the past…
Police have seized drugs and over 40 thousand U-S dollars in cash in Central Trinidad... and…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 18th August 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 17th August 2021
- US Embassy Tours NAPA For Pfizer Rollout
- No Pay For Napa Security
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 16th August 2021
- Beyond the Tape : Friday 13th August 2021
- Morvant Residents Threatened By Landslide
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 11th August 2021
- Knot In Slow Motion
- Dwight Hillaire Suffers Tear