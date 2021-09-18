The fallout of the Petrotrin refinery closure continues... According to the Contractors and General Workers Trade Union, Lake Asphalt Workers are owed 5 weeks' salary - a situation which the Union says has been ongoing for the last several months as they say since the refinery's closure, Lake Asphalt's revenues have taken a hit. Rynessa Cutting has more.
No Pay For Lake Asphalt Workers
Rynessa Cutting
