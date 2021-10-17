No Online Teaching For Forms 4, 5 & 6 From Monday

Unvaccinated students in Forms Four, Five and Six will not have the benefit of online teaching and learning come Monday, as the TTUTA President says teachers cannot do both physical and virtual engagements simultaneously. The Association says despite the Prime Minister's utterances on Saturday, it is hopeful that good sense prevails, and that the government reviews its policy. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Fisherman Boat Found

Three Tobago fishermen went out to sea last Wednesday, and one , Atiba Williams of Main Road Goodwood Tobago, remains missing.

UNC: PM Is Petty, Boldfaced

Prime Minister Rowley's admissions on Saturday, which were meant to bring clarity to the ever-evolving Police Service Commission debacle, only served to prove further that he really did breach the rule of separation of powers...