Unvaccinated students in Forms Four, Five and Six will not have the benefit of online teaching and learning come Monday, as the TTUTA President says teachers cannot do both physical and virtual engagements simultaneously. The Association says despite the Prime Minister's utterances on Saturday, it is hopeful that good sense prevails, and that the government reviews its policy. Rynessa Cutting reports.
No Online Teaching For Forms 4, 5 & 6 From Monday
Rynessa Cutting
