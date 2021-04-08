Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley did not undergo an MRI procedure, as was stated in a release from the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday. In fact, the MRI machine at the Scarborough General Hospital, has not been operational for over a year. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
No MRI Was Done On PM Rowley
Elizabeth Williams
