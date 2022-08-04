Well T&T struggled at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. The day's biggest shock came from the women's 100 metres as Michelle Lee Ahye failed to qualify for the final. Ahye was the defending champion. Meantime, Dylan Carter also missed out on a medal after finishing 4th in the men 50 metre freestyle.
