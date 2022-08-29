Though highly recommended, masks will not be required at schools come Monday 5th September. A total of 45 million has been budgeted for school repairs, but the Ministry was not willing to give a guarantee that all schools will be in a state of readiness come Monday. Meantime the Minister is issuing an appeal to parents to do their part to combat school violence. Rynessa Cutting reports.
NO MASK MANDATE AT SCHOOLS COME SEPTEMBER
Rynessa Cutting
