NO LOVELL, NO VOTE

Residents of La Lune, Moruga, are today calling on the Prime Minister to retain their current Member of Parliament for the upcoming general election, or risk losing votes.
MP Lovell Francis was not re-selected during the PNM's screening process last week, and former UNC member Winston Gypsy Peters has since been proposed as the executive's candidate for the next round of screening.
As reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us, some members of the community are threating to withhold their votes if the incumbent is not reconsidered.