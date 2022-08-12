The Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago is today saying there is at this time in place no injunction or no stay of proceedings granted by the Court in respect of any of the families that are affected by the expansion of the ANR Robinson Airport in Tobago. More from Elizabeth Williams.
NO INJUNCTION OR STAY SAYS JUDICIARY
Elizabeth Williams
