The Ministry of Health stated categorically today that there have not been 498 separate deaths due to pneumonia and other respiratory illness in T&T for this year, neither has there been any increase in deaths in 2020, as a result of these diseases!
This, as it denied a report carried on Sunday in one of the daily newspapers. the Ministry condemned the spread of misinformation and disinformation, as it once again refutes assertions that COVID-19 was allegedly spreading in the country long before March. Rynessa Cutting reports.