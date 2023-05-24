The Attorney General told the Senate today that "the Government is not perpetuating any illegality" with regard to the Privy Council's ruling last week that the extension of the life of the country's 14 Municipal Corporations by one year, did not include the incumbent councillors and aldermen.
And as he responded to questions from an Independent Senator and an Opposition Senator today, the AG also announced that the Prime Minister will deliver a statement on the matter in Parliament tomorrow.
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne has the story.