One Mt. St. George woman is keeping her fingers crossed that sooner rather than later there family would receive much needed social assistance grants, to keep her family gong. Retrenched due to Covid-19 regulations, Cherry Khusse is now the sole breadwinner of her family. She spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams about her concerns.

