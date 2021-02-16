National Security Minister Stuart Young says he does not believe that at this stage, "there is any need for foreign aid" regarding the ongoing probes into the deaths of two suspects in the Andrea Bharratt case while they were in police custody. In fact, he says that the Police Complaints Authority, by law, is an independent body that is meant to carry out such investigations. This, as the Law Association is calling for foreign assistance so as to ensure there is no cover-up. Juhel Browne reports.
No Foreign Help For Probe Into Suspects Deaths
Juhel Browne
