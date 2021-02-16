National Security Minister Stuart Young says he does not believe that at this stage, "there is any need for foreign aid" regarding the ongoing probes into the deaths of two suspects in the Andrea Bharratt case while they were in police custody. In fact, he says that the Police Complaints Authority, by law, is an independent body that is meant to carry out such investigations. This, as the Law Association is calling for foreign assistance so as to ensure there is no cover-up. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Potts On Alexander Injury

Potts On Alexander Injury

To boxing… Regional Chairman of the World Boxing Council Boxu Potts has slammed the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association for what he says was a lack of oversight of boxer Michael Alexander.

Music Truck In The Savannah

Music Truck In The Savannah

It was not the usual Carnival due to the Covid 19 pandemic but at the Queen's Park Savannah today some people got a taste of the mas vibes.

Colin Murray On WI Part 1

Colin Murray On WI Part 1

Cricket analyst Colin Murray says he was one of those doubting Thomases who felt the West Indies could not win a Test in Bangladesh.