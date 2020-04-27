No Electricity

Not all children in the country are able to log in online to continue their educational journey, in light of Covid-19, and stay at home measures. One such family is located in Amity Hope, Patience Hill Tobago. Elizabeth Williams and cameraman Derrick Hamlet, visited this family earlier today, and has this report.
Elizabeth Williams
