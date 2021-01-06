It's the first time that a vaccine comprising of Messenger RNA, commonly referred to as mRNA, has been used in response to a virus. So naturally, myths continue to circulate, causing fear, speculation and even an unwillingness by some at the thought of being vaccinated. The Ministry of Health has addressed two of those theories: DNA alteration and micro-chips. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

