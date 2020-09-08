With approximately four thousand Tobago students without devices for the start of new normal school year, one political entity in Tobago, is offering advice to the THA, on a way forward, so that no child would be left behind. Leader of the Unity of the People Nickocy Phillips, sat down with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The nation's children's are being home-schooled, via technology at the start of this new academic year, but Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says the plan is for them to be back out to school next year.
The countdown to budget day is on, and business owners are pleading with government to not add further burdens on them. Instead, they propose ways to stimulate the economy.
A routine traffic exercises conducted by officers of the North Eastern Division Traffic Branch on Tuesday found a number of persons not adhering to the Public Safety Health Regulations.
Even as the Finance Minister is bashing the Express Newspaper for what he calls a bacchanalian headline, reading "Imbert - Brace for COVID-19 Budget"...
It's time for our health feature, House Call we continue our look at promoting health dental hygiene. last week we took a look at how to treat with bleeding gums, sensitive teeth and the correct way to clean our tongue and teeth.
A T&T Asylum Seeker on Tuesday told a Netherlands Court, he acted in self-defense when he killed a Town Carnival Performer 56 year-old Schrijen.