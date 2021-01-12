Even though the Government is facing a major loss in revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Finance Minister says "there is no intention at this time to reduce expenditure" on URP, CEPEP and other social programmes. He made the declaration in the Senate today in response to a question from an Independent Senator. Juhel Browne reports.
